Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 9

On July 9, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 17-30 is 64. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.8 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 28 COVID-19 cases and 0 deaths.
Our totals are 51,360 cases and 620 deaths.
