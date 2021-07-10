Clover Park SD July 12 Regular School Board Meeting and Public Hearing on Budget

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting and public hearing on the district budget on Monday, July 12, in person:

5 p.m. Public Hearing on Budget

6 p.m. Regular Meeting of the Board

The regular board meeting will be held at the CPSD’s District Office and live streamed on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting in person must pre-register by noon on July 12 by emailing Teri Hebert at thebert@cloverpark.k12.wa.us or calling 253-583-5010. In-person attendees are required to complete a health attestation and temperature check and provide contact information to be kept on file for 28 days for contact tracing purposes.



Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 929326.



Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.



For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.