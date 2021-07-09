Tacoma Link fares are changing

If you ride Tacoma Link, Sound Transit wants to hear from you on new fares that will begin when the Hilltop Extension opens in 2022. Find out more and take the survey at SoundTransit.org/TFares. You can also email your comments to fares@soundtransit.org; attend the public hearing on July 15th or call us at 800-201-4900. Comments will be received now through July 25th.