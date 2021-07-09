Steilacoom Town Administrator July 9 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 20, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/88252500402

Planning Commission – July 12, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89237131081

Civil Service Commission – August 5, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86863423522

Preservation and Review Board – July 28, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89902278482

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Public Meetings:

Proclamation 20-28.15 remains in effect for public meetings subject to the Open Public Meetings Act, but capacity limits, physical distancing, and most other restrictions related to the in-person component of public meetings have been lifted.

Proclamation 20-28.15 has been in place since January 2021 and extends the substantive provisions contained in Proclamation 20-28.14. Those provisions require that all public meetings be held remotely, with the option of also holding an in-person component to a public meeting if certain conditions are met. One of those conditions is that “(t)he open public meeting complies with the guidelines for ‘business meetings’, found in the “Miscellaneous Venues’ guidance…as incorporated into the Proclamation 20-25 et seq.”

On June 30, the governor substantially amended the Miscellaneous Venues guidance to remove nearly all capacity and operational restrictions that had previously been in that guidance document, consistent with the easing of restrictions for most other industries and activities. The newly revised Miscellaneous Venues guidance now only applies to venues for public meetings and provides in its entirety:

As of June 30, 2021, the following apply to governing bodies of public agencies opting to host in-person public meetings under the Open Public Meetings Act, as permitted under Emergency Proclamation 20-28, et seq.:

No restrictions on capacity.

No physical distancing requirements.

Follow current applicable face covering requirements as outlined in: Proclamation 20-25, et seq., Secretary of Health Order 20-03.2, and LNI Publication F414-179.

There will be no requirement to verify vaccination status for in-person attendees to determine compliance with the mask order. However, local governments can opt to do this at their discretion, keeping in mind that any employees and elected officials in attendance would be subject to the L&I guidance.

In summary, as of June 30, 2021, the new requirements for public meetings are as follows:

Type of Public Meeting Required Optional Virtual/Remote Yes. Subject to conditions in Proclamation 20-28.14, at p. 3, including that there be telephonic access, at minimum, and all attendees can “hear each other at the same time.” No. In-Person No. Yes. Subject to conditions in Proclamation 20-28.14 at pp. 3 and 4, including that any person who wishes to attend in person be able to do so, either in meeting room or overflow area. No capacity limits or physical distancing requirements. Masks required for unvaccinated attendees, however no verification requirement.

Town staff met with representatives of Avidex, an Audio Video Integration and Design company that currently is on the State contract list, on Wednesday to discuss options for installing equipment in Town Hall to be able to conduct hybrid meetings in accordance with the Governor’s guidelines. Locally, Avidex is also working with the cities of DuPont, University Place, and Lakewood. Council will be kept apprised of the process and Council action will be required to determine if this project moves forward.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2021 Farmers’ Market continues every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM along Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street. Those streets will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2021 Summer Concert schedule is:

August 4th Danny Vernon-The Illusion of Elvis

August 11th Jessica Lynne- Country

August 18th 3 Legends Tributes to Jackie Wilson, James Brown & Michael Jackson

August 25th Michael Powers – Smooth Jazz

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Notice of Development Application for 4 lot short plat at the intersection of Puyallup Street and Starling

Street.

2. Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance for replacement of failed seawall at Sunnyside Beach Park.

3. Notice of Public Hearing to consider a proposed partial vacation of the east side of 7th Street

immediately adjacent to Perkins Park.

4. Notice of Urban Forestry Management Request to remove one small fir tree within the Pierce Street right-of-way.

5. The Town Council will take testimony on a proposal to regulate short term rentals. The Public Hearing

has been continued to the July 20, 2021 Council meeting.

6. The Construction Notice for the Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project.

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 135 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

9 medical aid responses

43 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

22 traffic stops

8 parking enforcement responses

2 noise complaint

2 animal-related incidents

1 motor vehicle collision investigation

1 arrest for DUI

1 juvenile-related incident

1 business/residential alarm

Crimes against persons

1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

3 incidents of theft

1 incident of burglary

Over the July 4 weekend, the majority of fireworks activity was within our neighboring communities. Between citizen calls for service and officer proactivity, we had 4 recorded incidents involving fireworks within Steilacoom. We also had 1 party complaint. No injuries were reported over the holiday.

Last week, thieves attempted to steal a significant amount of copper wire from underground installations. Town of Steilacoom employees wear high visibility and clearly marked clothing. If anyone observes a person entering an underground area and not wearing a Town of Steilacoom uniform, please call 911.

The lobby of Public Safety is now open, Tuesdays through Fridays, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. Staff remain available by phone and appointment from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

As temperatures continue to peak through the summer, please remember that young children and pets can quickly suffer serious injury when left in hot vehicles. Please call 911 immediately with any safety concerns involving these circumstances.

With summer here, please find the following information regarding recreational fires within the Town of Steilacoom:

For concerns regarding the safety of a fire, please call 911.

For concerns about air quality related to a recreational fire, please call the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency at (800) 552-3565, or visit pscleanair.gov/

For additional information, please West Pierce Fire and Rescue at: tinyurl.com/2md3h2j7

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

Online crime reporting remains available. Please visit our department website for more information: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a fuel leak from a vehicle in the Tasanee development; performed the annual cleaning of the boat ramp; cleaned and restriped the upper lot near the ferry dock leased to the SCC; sprayed for noxious weeds; mowed and maintained storm drain facilities; mowed and maintained rights-of-way; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Rainier Street Roundabout Project:

Starting July 6, 2021, construction started at the Town of Steilacoom – Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout. The project will take approximately 100 working days to complete. The Town of Steilacoom, Pivetta Brothers Construction, and various other contractors will be working on a 5-legged roundabout at the intersection of Union Avenue, Rainier Street, Martin Street, and the entrance to the Pierce County ferry loading lanes. Every effort has been made to provide a safe and accessible work zone for the residents and visitors in these areas. You can expect intermittent roadway closures and delays during construction hours. Local access and services such as waste collections will be maintained. If any unforeseen problems do arise, please contact Ken Cox or Mark Burlingame with the Town of Steilacoom at 253.581.1912 or Nathan Walker with Pivetta Brothers Construction at 253.862.7890

Construction hours are anticipated to be Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be construction signs, barricades, and traffic control employees along the construction routes to help traffic get to their destination. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause. Please use alternate routes and avoid this intersection if possible.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working on restoring streetlight services to Chambers Creek Road and replacing the wire removed by thieves from underground facilities in that area; inspected trenching in the 30 block of Silver Beach and installed conduit into the transformer; met with a contractor concerning a service in the 1700 block of Commercial Street; installed a bollard to protect a streetlight in one of the parking lots; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project; performed sewer jetting throughout Town; continued vegetation management around fire hydrants and other facilities; assisted the Street crew with the maintenance of the parking lot; performed a new sewer service inspection in the 600 block of Linda Lane; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued adjusting and repairing irrigation systems; mowed and maintained park facilities particularly Sunnyside Beach which given the nice weather has seen a high volume of activity; watered flower baskets; supported the Farmers’ Market; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Celebration of Life – Ron Lucas:

A gathering to celebrate the life of long-time Mayor and resident of Steilacoom Ron Lucas will be held on Saturday, July 24 from 1:00-3:00 at Lucas Fastpitch Field, 511 Chambers Street in Steilacoom.

Steilacoom’s Salmon Bake: July 25

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) will be holding its annual Salmon Bake on July 25 at Sunnyside Beach, 2701 Chambers Creek Road from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 pm.

Advance tickets are $20 each for the dinner of salmon, corn, shrimp, three bean salad, tomatoes, bread and pie. Hot dog dinners are $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.steilacoomhistorical.org, over the phone (253/584-4133), at the Museum when we’re open (Saturday and Sundays 1:00 – 5:00), and at the Farmers Market on the three Wednesdays in June (June 16, 23, and 30).

Advance tickets at the $20 price are available until July 3. After then, the salmon dinners can be purchased online, by calling, and when the Museum is open, but the salmon dinners will be $22 each. The hot dog dinners will still be $10. You will also be able to buy your tickets at the Salmon Bake at the $22 and $10 rates. Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by the Association due to COVID or other restrictions.

Parking is available in town with a free shuttle from the Town Hall/Tennis Court area and the Old Pioneer Middle School, 511 Chambers Street, to Sunnyside Beach. The town lot at the beach with pay parking is usually busy, so the shuttle is recommended.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is a non-profit group of volunteer citizens from Steilacoom and the surrounding area. The mission of SHMA is to preserve the local culture to enable present and future generations to learn about and maintain the heritage of the Town of Steilacoom. The Salmon Bake is a SHMA fundraising function and is not associated with the Town of Steilacoom or any other groups.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!

Burn Ban for Pierce County:

A county-wide burn ban is in effect for Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom until further notice.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, has declared a county-wide burn ban. This ban is due to current and predicted dry weather conditions.

The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. This ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues is allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not used as debris disposal.

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter.

Be in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches.

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire like hand tools and a garden hose attached to a water faucet that is on, or not less than two five-gallon buckets of water.

No burning when winds exceed 5 mph.

This ban does not apply to setting off legal fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County during the allowed discharge times during the Independence Day holiday season. Please see the Pierce County Fire Prevention Bureau’s website for additional information at www.piercecountywa.gov/fpb.

If you have an approved Department of Natural Resources (DNR) burn permit and/or your property falls under the jurisdiction of the DNR, you are advised to call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.