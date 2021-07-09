Pierce County Library System’s Board discusses reopening libraries and more

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss reopening libraries, upgrades to Bonney Lake and Graham Pierce County Libraries, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, July 14, 3:30 p.m.

Reopening libraries with more in-building services. As of July 8, 12 of 18 full service Pierce County Libraries are open with more in-building services. People are ecstatic to now browse and check out books, movies and other materials and use computers and printers. By the end of July, all full service libraries will be open. Many people have been sharing how downloadable e-books and audiobooks and the Library’s curbside service have been lifesavers while they’ve been staying home. The public is very happy to back in their Pierce County Libraries.

“I got a little teary when I walked in. This feels really good. I just like the smell. It’s so different than just picking books up curbside.” – Graham Pierce County Library customer

“Honey, I’m home!” – DuPont Pierce County Library customer

“I’m going to pop some champagne! This is the best news ever!” – Pierce County Library customer

Improvements to Bonney Lake and Graham Libraries. Upgrades to children, teen and adult spaces at Bonney Lake Library will help improve access to books and movies. The remodeling will allow for a better use the overall space for quiet reading and studying as well as noisier group activities. Updates at the Graham Library involve changes to the parking lot to align with the county’s nearby road improvements, which the Library System projects will improve access to the building.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-07142021.pdf