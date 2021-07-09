Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 8

On July 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 16-29 is 62.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.7 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 52 COVID-19 cases and 0 deaths.

Our totals are 51,332 cases and 620 deaths.

