Candidate Forum for Lakewood, Steilacoom, DuPont, U.P. councils and school board

Join the Lakewood Republican Women for a Non-Partisan Candidate Forum to meet your local candidates from DuPont and Lakewood City Councils and Steilacoom Town Council as well as Clover Park and University Place School Boards who will be vying for your vote on August 3, 2021.

Every candidate with a Primary race has been invited.

Friday, July 16, you will meet candidates for(segments approx. 30-45 minutes):

5:40-6:10pm – Dupont City Council Position #3: Beth Elliott, Chris Harper, and Susanna Keilman

Saturday, July 17, you will meet candidates for (segments approx. 30-45 minutes):

10:10-10:40am – Lakewood City Council Position #2: Mike Brandstetter (I), Malcolm Russell, and Amelia Isabel Escobedo

First Baptist Church

Community Room

(Enter the Main Entrance)

5504 112th Street SW

Lakewood, WA

We are accepting questions prior to the forum. Please send them to Jan Gee at jgee0629@outlook.com.

Disclaimer: This event is for information sharing only. The sponsors do not endorse the candidates as an organization.

Sponsored by Lakewood Republican Women and South Sound Ronald Reagan Republican Club