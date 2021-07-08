The Redd Dog is Tacoma’s First U-Pour It Pub

TACOMA — The Redd Dog U-Pour It Pub has opened its doors (on 6th Ave) and we are certain that it will become the new favorite hang for your crew. Come in and make yourself at home. Seriously, you pour your own drinks around here! No need to wait for a server. Pour as little or as much as you’d like. Taste and enjoy 24+ taps. A full menu of pizzas, pub grub, salads and treats awaits. Again, no servers to wait on, just order through your phone. Payment? Also on your phone without the wait.

The Redd Dog

They say to be the person that your dog thinks you are and, well, Redd Dog thinks the world of his people, Lane and Jamie Scelzi. So, in hopes to live up to Redd Dog’s high standards, they thought, “how can we bring the most happiness to people?”

Lane said, “end world hunger”.

Jamie said, “world peace.”

Redd Dog said, “beer”.

It was with his decree that the Scelzi’s decided “#InReddWeTrust”, and The Redd Dog U-Pour Pub was born.

The Drinks

The tap wall at #TheReddDog is a sight to behold for craft beer lovers. Load up your “Pour Card” with the friendly “Beerista” and choose your brew. Insert your card and watch the digital screen calculate how many ounces you’re pouring and what you’re paying. From a small sample to a full growler, it’s all up to you. And if you aren’t much of a beer fan, The Redd Dog also has cider, kombucha and wine.

The Vibe

Comfortable and laid back, The Redd Dog is open to all pedigrees and strays. No need to beg here; if you want to order food, you simply scan one of the QR codes found around the pub and choose your treats. While you wait, play a game of shuffleboard, watch a game on one of many screens, or enjoy the perks of the Yappy Times specials throughout the week (think Taco Tuesday, ½ off wine taps on Wednesday, College night on Thursday, etc). And knowing that The Redd Dog supports The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, you can leave with that warm, fuzzy feeling inside with every purchase (beer buzz aside). The Redd Dog is also family friendly.

The Redd Dog is your home away from home where the tap is never tapped and the kitchen is always stocked. Ok, so maybe The Redd Dog is a bit better than home. Now the Redd Dog U-Pour Pub is ready to put a smile on your face and a beer in your hand. Doors opened July 5, 2021 at 2805 6th Ave Bldg A, Tacoma. They can be reached at 253-212-1174.

SIT. STAY. DRINK.