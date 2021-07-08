Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 7

On July 7, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 15-28 is 64.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.6 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. Eleven of these deaths are from October 2020-April 2021. At the time, the 11 deaths were classified as unknown because they required further investigation.

Deaths confirmed today:

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

Deaths previously classified as unknown:

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 40s from South Hill.

A man in his 40s from Parkland.

A man in his 60s from Frederickson.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from University Place.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A man in his 30s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

Our totals are 51,280 cases and 620 deaths.

