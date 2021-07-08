Construction continues on Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 9th St

Crews continue installing track, electrical systems, flatwork and the Old City Hall Station on Commerce Street from S. 9th to I-705. Commerce St. is closed to southbound traffic between I-705 and S. 9th St. The northbound lane is open between S. 7th St. and I-705.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are completing the curb and gutter work on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the area between S. 16th St. and S. 13th St. In addition, crews are installing signals at the S. 11th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install signals in the MLK Jr. Way and 6th Avenue intersection and track in the Stadium Way and Division Avenue intersection in mid-July.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 11th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of July 5

Where