Calling Artists, Photographers, Writers, Poets, Dancers, Musicians, Film Makers, & Others. Share your COVID-19 vaccine story and win! We invite creative folks of all ages in the state of Washington to enter our contest — including children, teenagers, and young adults.

We’re looking to raise awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine through spoken word, visual art, dance, video, music, and more. We’ll be featuring winners and runners-up on our website, social media, and our Grand Finale for Courageous Conversations (COVID-19 Vaccine: You Decide), our 5-part talk show series for our Black communities.

$250 prizes for our top 3 contest winners.

$125 prizes for our 3 runners-up.

We’ll be featuring our winners and runners-up on Courageous Conversations #5, My COVID-19 Vaccine Story: Contest Winners Share Their Stories, on July 27th, 7:00-8:00 pm on Zoom. To watch, sign up here: bit.ly/My-Covid-19-Vaccine-Story

More details and the online entry form: power2thepoetry.com/contest-my-covid19-vaccine-story

Courageous Conversations is produced by Power 2 the Poetry in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Don’t Miss Our Upcoming Courageous Conversations…

Conversation #3 – Black Experts Answer Your Questions

Ask leaders and experts from the Black community anything in this live Q&A!

Tuesday July 13, 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Zoom

Reserve your spot here (it’s free): bit.ly/Black-experts-COVID19-vaccine

Conversation #4 – How to Talk with Vaccine-Shy Loved Ones

Tuesday July 20, 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Zoom

How can we talk with friends, neighbors & family who are reluctant about the COVID-19 vaccine, and how do we address their concerns in a way that’s caring, respectful, and constructive?

Hosted by Bethany (B. Lyte) Montgomery, Founder and CEO of Power 2 the Poetry.

With musical guest Drey 808, Drummer, Electronic Composer, and Educator. More info: www.quindrey.com/full-biography

And featured speakers:

Candace Jackson, Founder and Chair, African American Health Board. More info: www.linkedin.com/in/candace-jackson-changemaker/

Zyna Bakari, Executive Assistant at the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle . More info: urbanleague.org/

Other guests to be announced.

Reserve your spot here (it’s free): bit.ly/Talk-Vaccine-Shy

Conversation #5 – My COVID-19 Vaccine Story

Tuesday July 27 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Zoom

We’ll be featuring our “My COVID-19 Vaccine Story” contest winners and runner-ups, and the works of art they create. With Musical guest Kristyna Hope and our contest winners (to be announced).

Reserve your spot (it’s free): bit.ly/My-Covid-19-Vaccine-Story