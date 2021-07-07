The Suburban Times

Lakewood Chamber Kids Learn

Share Your COVID-19 Vaccine Story and WIN

Calling Artists, Photographers, Writers, Poets, Dancers, Musicians, Film Makers, & Others. Share your COVID-19 vaccine story and win! We invite creative folks of all ages in the state of Washington to enter our contest — including children, teenagers, and young adults.

We’re looking to raise awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine through spoken word, visual art, dance, video, music, and more. We’ll be featuring winners and runners-up on our website, social media, and our Grand Finale for Courageous Conversations (COVID-19 Vaccine: You Decide), our 5-part talk show series for our Black communities.

More details and the online entry form: power2thepoetry.com/contest-my-covid19-vaccine-story 

Courageous Conversations is produced by Power 2 the Poetry in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Don’t Miss Our Upcoming Courageous Conversations…

Conversation #3 – Black Experts Answer Your Questions

Ask leaders and experts from the Black community anything in this live Q&A!

Tuesday July 13, 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm  on Zoom

  • Featuring musical guest Secret Adventure Sound, and our team of experts:
  • Paula F. Sardinas, NBPLA, President/CEO of FMS Global Strategies, LLC, a #BIPOC Governmental Affairs lobbying firm, and Purpose Driven Girl, a women’s empowerment non-profit. 
  • Dr. George W. Counts, MD, FIDSA, Professor of Medicine (retired), University of Washington Medicine
  • Dr. Benjamin S. Danielson, MD, Physician and Clinical Professor at the Department of Pediatrics, UW School of Medicine.

Reserve your spot here (it’s free): bit.ly/Black-experts-COVID19-vaccine 

Conversation #4 – How to Talk with Vaccine-Shy Loved Ones

Tuesday July 20, 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Zoom

How can we talk with friends, neighbors & family who are reluctant about the COVID-19 vaccine, and how do we address their concerns in a way that’s caring, respectful, and constructive?

And featured speakers:

Reserve your spot here (it’s free): bit.ly/Talk-Vaccine-Shy 

Conversation #5 – My COVID-19 Vaccine Story

Tuesday July 27 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm  on Zoom

We’ll be featuring our “My COVID-19 Vaccine Story” contest winners and runner-ups, and the works of art they create. With Musical guest Kristyna Hope and our contest winners (to be announced).

Reserve your spot (it’s free): bit.ly/My-Covid-19-Vaccine-Story 

