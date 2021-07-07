Calling Artists, Photographers, Writers, Poets, Dancers, Musicians, Film Makers, & Others. Share your COVID-19 vaccine story and win! We invite creative folks of all ages in the state of Washington to enter our contest — including children, teenagers, and young adults.
We’re looking to raise awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine through spoken word, visual art, dance, video, music, and more. We’ll be featuring winners and runners-up on our website, social media, and our Grand Finale for Courageous Conversations (COVID-19 Vaccine: You Decide), our 5-part talk show series for our Black communities.
- $250 prizes for our top 3 contest winners.
- $125 prizes for our 3 runners-up.
- We’ll be featuring our winners and runners-up on Courageous Conversations #5, My COVID-19 Vaccine Story: Contest Winners Share Their Stories, on July 27th, 7:00-8:00 pm on Zoom. To watch, sign up here: bit.ly/My-Covid-19-Vaccine-Story
More details and the online entry form: power2thepoetry.com/contest-my-covid19-vaccine-story
Courageous Conversations is produced by Power 2 the Poetry in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).
Don’t Miss Our Upcoming Courageous Conversations…
Conversation #3 – Black Experts Answer Your Questions
Ask leaders and experts from the Black community anything in this live Q&A!
Tuesday July 13, 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Zoom
- Featuring musical guest Secret Adventure Sound, and our team of experts:
- Paula F. Sardinas, NBPLA, President/CEO of FMS Global Strategies, LLC, a #BIPOC Governmental Affairs lobbying firm, and Purpose Driven Girl, a women’s empowerment non-profit.
- Dr. George W. Counts, MD, FIDSA, Professor of Medicine (retired), University of Washington Medicine
- Dr. Benjamin S. Danielson, MD, Physician and Clinical Professor at the Department of Pediatrics, UW School of Medicine.
Reserve your spot here (it’s free): bit.ly/Black-experts-COVID19-vaccine
Conversation #4 – How to Talk with Vaccine-Shy Loved Ones
Tuesday July 20, 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Zoom
How can we talk with friends, neighbors & family who are reluctant about the COVID-19 vaccine, and how do we address their concerns in a way that’s caring, respectful, and constructive?
- Hosted by Bethany (B. Lyte) Montgomery, Founder and CEO of Power 2 the Poetry.
- With musical guest Drey 808, Drummer, Electronic Composer, and Educator. More info: www.quindrey.com/full-biography
And featured speakers:
- Candace Jackson, Founder and Chair, African American Health Board. More info: www.linkedin.com/in/candace-jackson-changemaker/
- Zyna Bakari, Executive Assistant at the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle . More info: urbanleague.org/
- Other guests to be announced.
Reserve your spot here (it’s free): bit.ly/Talk-Vaccine-Shy
Conversation #5 – My COVID-19 Vaccine Story
Tuesday July 27 2021 | 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Zoom
We’ll be featuring our “My COVID-19 Vaccine Story” contest winners and runner-ups, and the works of art they create. With Musical guest Kristyna Hope and our contest winners (to be announced).
Reserve your spot (it’s free): bit.ly/My-Covid-19-Vaccine-Story
Leave a Reply