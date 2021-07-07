Ready for Preschool?

Submitted by Little Church on the Prairie Preschool.

Wondering what early childhood education will look like in September? It seems to be all systems are a “go,” post Covid shutdowns. Like travel, there is pent up demand for quality experiences for young children.

Most children, from 3 to 6 years of age, missed the stimulation and fun of playing and learning with others outside their bubble. It will take time for them to gain critical skills for school success, including listening in a group, and sharing and caring for others outside the family.

Parents of children who did not attend preschool last year will consider how their child can catch up, and to feel competent and confident in school. For many, after a year mostly at home with family, separation anxiety will be increased. For over a year, with adults wearing masks and fearing strangers, many children are understandably wary of new situations.

Some young children will say “I don’t want to go to preschool, or (kindergarten).” They have no idea how much fun they can have with other children. At 3 or 4, or even 5, that is normal. It is parents who must decide what is best.

If your child is 5 by August 31, kindergarten is an option, but PreK may be better. Preschools have smaller classes, often with 2 teachers to 15 or fewer children. While the state is slated to be wide open by July, some families will still opt for masks among people they don’t know, others will not. Parents have many decisions ahead.

As it has for over 50 years, Little Church on the Prairie Preschool will resume the regular schedule in Sept. Enrollment is increasing every day. To learn more about our preschool classes or to enroll, please visit our website. Currently, there are openings in all 3 classes. Be sure to click on “About Us” on the home page to experience a video tour of our facilities and “meet” some of our teachers. The registration process and the payment of tuition and fees takes place online at our website: lcoppreschool.com