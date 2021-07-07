Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 6

On July 6, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 11-24 is 65.9 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.8 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 48 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Parkland.

On July 3 we confirmed 42 cases. On July 4 we confirmed 45 cases. Health Department offices were closed July 5.

Our totals are 51,264 cases and 608 deaths.

You have an easier way to find your COVID-19 vaccine dose. With our new vaccine locator map, you can pinpoint your address and find vaccine providers in your area. The map includes providers from the State Department of Health vaccine locator tool and all events on our vaccine calendar. Find the map at tpchd.org/VaxToTheFuture.

Find more information on: