Clover Park Provides Free Online Tutoring Services for Middle and High School Students

LAKEWOOD — Clover Park School District middle and high school students can now access free, 24/7 online tutoring services at any time on their digital devices.

The district has partnered with Paper, an online tutoring resource for middle and high school students. The service allows secondary students to seek help from tutors online for over 200 topics in four different languages.

The tutors are high-performing college and graduate students who have broad knowledge in k-12 subjects and adjust their tutoring methods that best serve the students’ learning style. Also, Paper updates teachers and administrators on the students’ tutoring progress to better support them in the classroom.

Middle and high school students can now connect with a Paper tutor by accessing the service through the Clever Portal on the district’s website.