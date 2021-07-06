Pierce Transit Board to discuss CEO position at July 7 meeting

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Board is expected to recess into Executive Session shortly after the meeting is called to order to further evaluate and deliberate about the qualifications of applicants for the CEO position pursuant to RCW 42.30.110 (1) (g). No final disposition on this matter is expected to occur. The Board may give direction to staff as far as next steps in the CEO recruitment process.

The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom. The public is welcome to attend the meeting by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833 and entering Meeting ID No. 813 7804 7469, or by accessing us02web.zoom.us/j/813 7804 7469.