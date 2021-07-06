LASA Looking for New Board Members

Submitted by Irene Coco, LASA Case Manager.

Do you find yourself with too much time on your hands? Do you want to make the Lakewood area a better place to live? Do you believe that people deserve safe places to live?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, please reach out to Janne Hutchins, Executive Director of LASA (Living Access Support Alliance). Janne will send you a notice of LASA’s next board meeting and invite you to participate. It takes place at the LASA client service center: 8956 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW in Lakewood on Wednesday, July 28th at 7:30 AM.

At that time, you will have a chance to meet others who are working to provide housing and other services to help your neighbors in need. You will also get to hear about LASA’s plans to expand services and create new housing.

If you prefer, you can check out our website first at LASApierce.org, then call Janne at 253-370-0409. She will be happy to discuss the role of the Board and answer any questions for you.