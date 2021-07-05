The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Town Council July 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 6 (6:30 PM). See the meeting agenda below.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/88190619244

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Approval of Agenda
  4. Consent Agenda
    1.  Minutes of June 15, 2021
    2. Approval of Payroll #115995 – #116002 in the total amount of $144,354.67
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #116055 – #116112in the amount of $139,110.94 and Manual Checks #115994 & #116003 – #116005 in the amount of $6,675.00
    4. Set Public Hearing – 6-Year TIP (AB 3086)
  5. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  6. Public Hearing
    1. Partial Vacation of 7th St. Adjacent to Perkins Park (AB 3084)
  7. Action Items
    1. Partial Vacation of 7th St. Adjacent to Perkins Park (AB 3084) and Ordinance #1640
  8. Introduction
    1. Public Safety Testing Investigations – Special Services Agreement (AB 3083) (*)
    2. DSHS Administration Building Interior Painting Bid Award (AB 3085) (*)
  9. Reports
    1. Staff
    2. Council
    3. Mayor
  10. Adjournment of Regular Meeting
  11. Study Session
    1. Citizen Advisory Committees

