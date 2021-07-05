The Steilacoom Town Council July 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 6 (6:30 PM). See the meeting agenda below.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/88190619244
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of June 15, 2021
- Approval of Payroll #115995 – #116002 in the total amount of $144,354.67
- Approval of Claims Checks #116055 – #116112in the amount of $139,110.94 and Manual Checks #115994 & #116003 – #116005 in the amount of $6,675.00
- Set Public Hearing – 6-Year TIP (AB 3086)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Partial Vacation of 7th St. Adjacent to Perkins Park (AB 3084)
- Action Items
- Partial Vacation of 7th St. Adjacent to Perkins Park (AB 3084) and Ordinance #1640
- Introduction
- Public Safety Testing Investigations – Special Services Agreement (AB 3083) (*)
- DSHS Administration Building Interior Painting Bid Award (AB 3085) (*)
- Reports
- Staff
- Council
- Mayor
- Adjournment of Regular Meeting
- Study Session
- Citizen Advisory Committees
