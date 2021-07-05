Strickland Questions Army Sec. Warmuth on the Importance of Housing, JBLM Operations, and Tribal Relations at HASC Hearing

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement after she questioned Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth during a House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Hearing on the FY2022 Army Budget Request. Strickland’s questions focused on the urgent need to increase housing options for servicemembers and their families, foster a positive and equitable relationship between Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the Nisqually Tribe, and maintain the strategic location of JBLM as home to one of the Army’s three Multi-Domain Task Forces (MDTFs).

“As the Congresswoman with the distinct privilege of representing Joint Base Lewis-McCord and the more than 40,000 servicemembers that call it home, I look forward to welcoming Secretary Wormuth to our outstanding base in August. JBLM is the Army’s only power-projection platform west of the Rockies in the continental United States – meaning it has a crucial role as the Department continues to focus on the Indo-Pacific. I also recognize that the South Sound is in one of the fastest growing markets in the country, meaning we must continue to examine and address housing, training, and encroachment. I remain committed to working with JBLM and all parties to maintain our readiness, address military housing, and support a positive and equitable relationship between the base and partners in the community,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.

This effort follows up on Strickland’s work in Congress since Day 1 as a strong advocate for servicemembers, military families, defense communities, and veterans. In June, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland co-led the entire bipartisan Washington House delegation in sending a letter urging the US Department of Veterans Affairs to take immediate action to resolve the systemic issues plaguing the veterans’ health care system. One week prior, Strickland made a statement to the Veterans Affairs Committee, to shine a light on the delays and communications breakdowns that veterans living in Washington’s 10th Congressional District are experiencing through the VHA’s Community Care program. In March, Strickland co-led a letter to President Biden urging a boost in funding for the Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP) which would enable investments to enhance military family quality of life, resilience, or military value – including at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Strickland co-led the introduction of the bipartisan Military Hunger Prevention Act to help low-income military families living with food insecurity make ends meet. She also led her fellow Korean American Members of Congress in introducing legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Colonel Young Oak Kim in recognition of his extraordinary heroism, leadership, and humanitarianism.