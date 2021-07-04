The Promise of Honors, Awards & Scholarships

Submitted by Perry L. Newell, Funding College Project.

Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. It also has tremendous instrumental value. Education raises human value, productivity, incomes, employability, and economic growth. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people healthier and gives them more control over their lives. And it generates trust, boosts social understanding, and creates institutions that promote inclusion and shared prosperity.

WHY KHAN ACADEMY WORKS

“Summer time and the living is not so easy…,” as most students attempting to take a break from the academic grind avoid the book or short course, some may be risking their very future and academic opportunity! Don’t let summer be your downfall! Stay connected! www.khanacademy.org/

HOW TO APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS LIKE A PRO – A guide to rocking your scholarship application. www.dosomething.org/us/articles/how-to-apply-for-scholarships-like-a-pro

WASHINGTON STATE SPACE GRANT FOR ENTERING FRESHMEN – Washington NASA State Space Grant Consortium offers educational and research programs related to NASA’s missions on Earth and in space. They also serve as a NASA point of contact for Washington residents. Space Grant programs include college and university scholarships, graduate fellowships, research opportunities, courses, teaching resources, public events and more through a network of affiliate institutions around Washington state. waspacegrant.org/

5 MYTH ABOUT APPLYING FOR A NASA INTERNSHIP – Every year NASA offers thousands of internships that specialize in dozens of majors to students from all backgrounds. There are many internship projects at NASA for students interested in Aeronautics Research, Human Exploration and Operations, Science, and Space Technology, just to name a few. To be eligible, there are a few requirements that students must meet in order to apply for a NASA internship. www.nasa.gov/feature/stem/5-misconceptions-about-applying-for-a-nasa-internship.html

WHAT IS THE FUNDING COLLEGE PROJECT – Success is measured a number of ways; we often see it in the eyes first and then followed by expressions of status…

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards. Learn More: www.educatingouryouth.org

The Research continues for the addition of the Cash for Kids effort which will be providing Elementary & Middle School student families, resources, reported from June to January. Adding this foundational effort, where we attempt to identify a number of Honors and Awards in our mixture for those in middle, high, vocational school college and into adulthood.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

THE CHILDREN’S SCHOLARSHIP FUND, expands educational opportunity, providing scholarships to families in need to attend the K-8 schools that best meet their needs, regardless of their ability to pay or where they live. We also support scholarship programs and reform efforts that help all children get the education they deserve. scholarshipfund.org/

A BETTER CHANCE – Refers academically talented students entering grades 6 through 11 to some of the nation’s finest independent and public schools to be considered for placement and financial aid. www.abetterchance.org/

JACK KENT COOKE FOUNDATION – Identifies and supports young people of exceptional promise, application, deportment, and character who have financial need and demonstrated excellence in academic endeavors and extracurricular activities. www.jkcf.org/

THE GATES SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS – July – September 2021 – The Gates Scholarship will fund 300 students per year, starting with 2018, totaling 3,000 students over the life of the program. With the launch of this program in 2017, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation continues its long-standing commitment to helping outstanding minority students who come from low-income backgrounds realize their maximum potential.

This prestigious scholarship program is based on evidence that by eliminating the financial barriers to college, a last-dollar scholarship can enable high-potential, low-income minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue to be leaders throughout their lives.

In addition to funding, The Gates Scholarship will provide further support to Scholars, by engaging with them and their institutions in a variety of ways, to ensure they have access to the resources and services they need, from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers. Learn More: www.thegatesscholarship.org/scholarship

YOUTH SERVICE AMERICA – For US children aged 5-25 to implement service-learning projects for National Youth Service Day. Grants will be awarded. ysa.org/awards/eyh

PRUDENTIAL SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARDS – Honor students in grades 5-12 who have made a difference through volunteering. TOP HONOREES EARN MONETARY AWARDS. The information should be arriving at schools in September, ask about it or check online at: spirit.prudential.com/

OPTIONS AND AWARDS FOR STUDENTS – Elementary school children may not know where they want to go to college or what they want to study but thinking about paying for college can be intimidating for their parents. So, You Want To Go To College, Now What? Grades 6-12: readysetgrad.wa.gov/

THE PRESIDENT’S ENVIRONMENTAL YOUTH AWARD (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award

EXPLORAVISION SCIENCE COMPETITION – Sponsor: Toshiba/NSTA – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Description: Competition is open to students in grades K through 12. Students must work in groups of 2-4 and select a technology that is present in the home, school, and/or community and explore what the technology does, how it works, and how or why it was invented. www.exploravision.org/

Congratulations Arizona, Oregon, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico and Kentucky! The 2021 Doodle for Google national finalists opened up their creative hearts and used their artistic skills to answer this year’s theme “I am strong because…”. Our five student winners, one from each grade group, created artwork that celebrates strength in all of its forms. Take a look to learn more about their doodles! Open to K-12 students – $30,000 Grand Prize – Awards at grade level. doodles.google.com/intl/en_us/d4g/

The ANGELA AWARD – Award details – This award honors one female student in grades 5–8, who is involved in or has a strong connection to science. The award has been established in honor of Gerry Wheeler, Executive Director Emeritus, and his outstanding dedication to NSTA and lifelong commitment to science education. Eligibility: Any female student in grades 5–8 who is a resident of the United States, US Territories, or Canada, and is enrolled in full time public, private, or home school. www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

The ANGELA AWARD – Award details – This award honors one female student in grades 5–8, who is involved in or has a strong connection to science. The award has been established in honor of Gerry Wheeler, Executive Director Emeritus, and his outstanding dedication to NSTA and lifelong commitment to science education. Eligibility: Any female student in grades 5–8 who is a resident of the United States, US Territories, or Canada, and is enrolled in full time public, private, or home school. www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

PRE-REGISTRATION FOR THE 2021 APP CHALLENGE IS LIVE – 2021 CONGRESSIONAL APP CHALLENGE – Student sign-up for the 2021 Congressional App Challenge is now open. Eligible students can register. The leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives and at the Internet Education Foundation sought to foster an appreciation for computer science and STEM. That year House leadership brought to the floor and overwhelmingly passed House Resolution 77 – Academic Competition Resolution, the Chairwoman of the Committee on House Administration, spoke on the House floor about the need to inspire students to pursue careers in computer science. Learn more: www.congressionalappchallenge.us/

DIGITAL CITIZENSHIP AND INTERNET HYGIENE – In addition to learning about how social media and the Internet has impacted society, it is becoming increasingly common for lessons in digital citizenship, or Internet hygiene, to be included in curricula. This will include topics like ethical and unethical hacking, phishing, data protection, data mining, and safe Internet usage. And this form of education should begin early. “When I walk into a kindergarten class, and they have a set of iPads that they’re utilizing, we need to begin having a conversation about security,” Kevin Nolten, the director of academic outreach for the National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center told Education Week. Here are some apps to help keep kids safe online. www.rd.com/list/parental-control-apps/

DREAMER… IF YOU’RE A DREAMER, WE CAN HELP YOU GET THE EDUCATION YOU DESERVE – We believe nothing should stand in your way of a college education—not the cost, your immigrant status, or the lack of financial aid. Our scholarships can help you pay for your college education. www.thedream.us

APPRENTICESHIP.GOV – Apprenticeships are another great way to jump-start your career. U.S. Department of Education – College Scorecard. You can use the College Scorecard to find out more about a college’s affordability and value so you can make more informed decisions about which college to attend. www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-finder

COLLEGE BOARD’S SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH! – Find scholarships, other financial aid, and internships from more than 2,200 programs, totaling nearly $6 billion. Enter as much information as possible to find the most matches. bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search

FIND COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS – These are the classic scholarships everyone thinks of when they hear the word. These provide money for students who, having just graduated from high school, are on their way to college. The best part about k12 scholarships is the vast number available. Almost all colleges provide at least a couple scholarships to incoming freshman. A large number of businesses also provide monies for local kids heading off to college; you may find that the business you worked for over the summer or the company your mom or dad works for offer money for college. It certainly won’t hurt to already be connected with them when you go to apply. Beyond that, larger businesses offer scholarships to students heading to a specific school or coming from a certain county. You can find essay contests and other scholarship opportunities online, open to anyone. You may even be able to get a full ride, funded by your interest in art or science. Some scholarships don’t even get awarded every year because there isn’t anyone who meets their requirements. With all that opportunity, there’s bound to be something out there for you.

universityhq.org/paying-for-college/scholarships/k12/

WASHINGTON GRANT PROGRAMS – Washington State offers a number of scholarships and grants that seek to help parents and students pay for the rising costs of secondary education. The state offers a good mix of awards that help economically disadvantaged students, are designed to attract students into an industry experiencing a shortage or that reward educational excellence. www.collegegrant.net/washington/

TYLENOL FUTURE CARE SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Tylenol – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: July 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled in a public health/health education, med school, nursing and/or pharmacy degree program. www.tylenol.com/news/scholarship

EL CAFE DEL FUTURO SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Cafe Bustelo – Amount: $5,000 (25 Awards) – Closing Date: July 5, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to full-time undergraduate and graduate students who are of Latino descent and enrolled at a four-year HACU-member institution. Applicant must submit an essay on their Latino heritage, family, and community. OTHER SCHOLARSHIPS EXIST… www.hacu.net/hacu/Scholarships.asp

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES – College scholarships for students with disabilities can help a great many people attend school a lot easier. There are hundreds of thousands of people in our country today that suffer from some form of disability. Many foundations, organizations, and companies have set up specific monetary rewards that can help these individuals attain a high quality of life by attending college through various types of scholarships for the disabled. Disability Scholarships are not sparse. There are plenty out there for those who take the time to look and apply. www.disabilityscholarships.us/

COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONS – We have provided the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation as an example.

Community foundations are instruments of civil society designed to pool donations into a coordinated investment and grant making facility dedicated primarily to the social improvement of a given place. Community foundations are a global phenomenon with 1700 existing around the world of which over 700 are in the United States. Private foundations are typically endowed by an individual or a single family. Community foundations can be found by reviewing a state website, also by location (city, county or state) and by institution (school, business or activity) a good search engine will get you there. Here’s their site: www.gtcf.org/

FASHION SCHOLARSHIP FUND – FOR STUDENTS – Whether you’re interested in fashion’s design or business side, find out how the FSF can help launch your career. www.fashionscholarshipfund.org/

MACARTHUR FELLOWSHIP – GENIUS GRANT – The MacArthur Fellows Program, also known as the MacArthur Fellowship and commonly but unofficially known as the “Genius Grant”, is a prize awarded annually by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation typically to between 20 and 30 individuals, working in any field, who have shown “extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction” and are citizens or residents of the United States.

How much does the MacArthur Genius Grant pay? In honor of their talent and creativity, each Fellow gets an award of $625,000, paid in quarterly installments over five years. On its website, the Foundation describes the award as “no-strings-attached;” there are no expectations, and Fellows may do what they wish with the money. Stay Informed – Sign up for periodic news updates and event invitations. www.macfound.org/programs/fellows/

SEARCH MORE THAN 8,000 SCHOLARSHIPS, FELLOWSHIPS, GRANTS, AND OTHER FINANCIAL AID AWARD OPPORTUNITIES. – Look through the whole list of scholarships below, arranged in order of closest deadline… Narrow your list with “Search by keyword.” Enter a keyword about the type of award you’re looking to apply. Use the filters to see only awards for certain award types, locations, level of study, and more… www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Training/find-scholarships.aspx

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.