Overnight paving closes SR 167 ramp to westbound SR 512 in Puyallup

PUYALLUP – After Independence Day, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the northbound State Route 167 on-ramp to westbound SR 512 each night for paving.

Tuesday, July 6 to Friday, July 9 and Monday, July 12

Each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day, crews will close the ramp to remove, and replace the roadway surface. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

This work is part of a project that builds a new high occupancy vehicle lane on State Route 167 from Puyallup to Auburn.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work. Traffic fines are double in work zones. A temporary speed limit reduction from 60 mph to 45 mph during nighttime lane closures will be in place from milepost 5.27 near SR 161 to milepost 14.33 near SR 18 in King County.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app and by viewing Pierce County highway construction and maintenance available on the Pierce and Thurston County travel planner web page.