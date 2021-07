Camp Colvos Brewing opened in downtown Tacoma on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Pizza lovers will love this: the menu features fat slices of New York style pizza. The Tacoma opening is an expansion for the Vashon Island based brewery that was founded by Matthew Lawrence. Lawrence opened his first Vashon taproom two years ago, but […]

