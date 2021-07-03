Grocery Outlet Announces Eleventh Annual ‘Independence from Hunger Campaign

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, today launched its 11th consecutive Independence from Hunger Food Drive to combat food insecurity. From June 23 – July 31, 2021, the campaign will collect cash donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods in-store at Grocery Outlet’s 400 locations that will be distributed to local food agencies partners. In addition, online donations made at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate will support Grocery Outlet’s Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank.

According to the USDA’s latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, 13 million households suffer limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurity (USDA, Household Food Security in the United States in 2019). Each independently owned and operated Grocery Outlet store is committed to giving back to their community and have partnered locally to bring the community together in providing families nutritious food.

“At Grocery Outlet, our main focus is offering value and giving back to our local communities. Each year, our success in doing so through IFH has grown due to the commitment of our employees, operators, charitable partners, and customers” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet, Inc. “In the celebratory year of our 75th anniversary, we are excited to continue growing as an organization as well as to expand the awareness and success of the Independence from Hunger campaign.”

For 75 years, Grocery Outlet has been committed to giving back to local community organizations and IFH is an integral part of their commitment. Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected more than $11 million nationwide. Customers can make a difference by visiting their local Grocery Outlet and participating in one of these easy steps:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

“Since 1946, our core values have been built around our desire to provide and give back to our local communities,” said Lindberg “Our customers and communities alike are the foundation of our success. We feel it’s important to continue our ultimate mission to touch lives for the better.”