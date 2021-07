Starting on July 1, 2021, Fircrest City Hall is OPEN, 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday. City Facilities are closed on July 5th in observance of Independence Day. For more information about operating hours for other facilities, click on one of the following:

We ask that if you are not vaccinated, that you wear a mask or face covering.

