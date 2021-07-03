Exciting Summer at Tacoma Art Museum

After over a year of closures and temporary operating hours, Tacoma Art Museumkicks off this summer with new operating hours and more inclusive pricing, along with a series of community events and exhibitions for visitors to enjoy.

Starting July 1, TAM is excited to announce the Museum opens with refreshed hours and daily prices to welcome back members and guests. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, TAM offers extended evening hours and will be open from 10 am to 8 pm. Wednesday and Sunday hours are 10 am to 5 pm, and the Museum is closed on Monday and Tuesday. In addition, TAM is offering FREE admission for children and youth 18 and under. As always, TAM offers FREE admission for active-duty military, reservists, veterans, and their families, and to TAM Members.

TAM’s popular Neighborhood Nights return on July 1, with community programming and FREE access every Thursday night to visitors from 5 pm to 8 pm. To expand access to the Museum to more members of the community, TAM is thrilled to offer a new “Pay What You Will” price every Sunday through November 28.

“We are delighted to welcome members and guests back into the Museum this summer to explore galleries and exhibitions as a source of joy and inspiration,” says David F. Setford, TAM’s executive director. “We’re confident changes in our operating hours, and revised pricing will increase accessibility to TAM for all members of the community.”

For a more enjoyable visitor experience, members and guests are encouraged to reserve a date and time to visit TAM this summer. Also, in accordance with public health guidelines, if guests are fully vaccinated, masks are optional.

Upcoming events and exhibitions coming this summer at TAM include:

Dance in the Museum

Thursday Neighborhood Night, July 8, 5 pm to 8 pm, FREE

Every second Thursday, we partner with Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.) for Dance in the Museum, a free class led by one of T.U.P.A.C.’s talented instructors. All ages, experiences, and abilities are welcome for this fun excuse to get your body moving. Dance sessions start at 6:30 pm.

PRIDE Party

Thursday Neighborhood Night, July 15, 5 pm to 8 pm, FREE

Tacoma Art Museum is excited to celebrate Tacoma Pride in person with our third annual PRIDE Party! Dance the night away with music from DJ LA Kendall and enjoy a cocktail or mocktail curated by The Mix. Explore the galleries and talk about art with local Drag Queens.

To help maintain social distance and keep a safe, healthy space, you can find queens in the galleries ready to share their favorite works with you throughout the night.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection at TAM

Saturday, July 31 at 1 pm

A groundbreaking exhibition, The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, features over 150 works of art, photographs, rare documents, and more, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day.

This exhibition is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Propel Insurance; Leadership Sponsors JP Morgan Chase, Bamford Foundation, and Columbia Bank; and leading Foundation Sponsor Tacoma Urban League.

Exhibition Dates

Open to the public Saturday, July 31 at 1 pm; the exhibition runs through November 28, 2021.