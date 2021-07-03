Community advocate to serve as next Tacoma Public Utility Board member

TACOMA, Wash. – On July 1 Holland Cohen, who owns and manages a real estate brokerage, became the newest member of the Tacoma Public Utility Board.

A South Tacoma native, Cohen is dedicated to community advocacy with particular interest in championing growth and equitable access. She sees her appointment as an opportunity to learn about and influence policy making and to advocate on behalf of TPU customers, especially as many residents, landlords, and businesses recover from COVID-related financial hardships.

“I’m honored to have been appointed to the Tacoma Public Utility Board. I look forward to working together to support TPU’s focus on safety, environmental stewardship, equitable access, and economic development,” said Cohen. “This appointment will allow me to continue my passion of serving the community through creating equity and helping businesses grow and thrive.”

Cohen’s real estate business focuses on property management, commercial real estate leasing, and residential real estate sales. Her extensive volunteer background includes serving as chair of the Communities in Schools of Tacoma Board of Directors and on several other boards, including the Tacoma Historical Society, Hands On Children’s Museum, and the Gig Harbor Film Festival. Cohen is also an active supporter of the Rainbow Center, University of Washington of Tacoma, and many other local non-profit organizations and causes.

The board position came available as a result of Bryan Flint’s retirement from the board. Mark Patterson is now serving as Chair, Christine Cooley as vice chair, Carlos M. Watson as secretary, and Joe Bushnell is also a member.

The Public Utility Board is a five-person governing body for Tacoma Public Utilities, which consists of Tacoma Power, Tacoma Water, and Tacoma Rail. Tacoma Public Utilities serves 200,000 customers in the Tacoma-Pierce County area.

Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by Tacoma’s City Council. Members serve a five-year term without pay. The Board meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Members of the public can attend meetings virtually and should check TPU’s website and social media for times and Zoom information. Meetings are also broadcast live and livestreamed by TV Tacoma. Written comments submitted to the Public Utility Board at utilityboard@cityoftacoma.org will be provided to the Board before the meeting if the comments are received by 2:00 p.m.

For more about the Public Utility Board, visit: MyTPU.org/Board.