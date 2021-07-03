City of Puyallup Seeking Applicants to Write Pamphlet Statements For Bond Measure

The City of Puyallup seeks applications from residents to write “for” and “against” statements for the voters’ pamphlet regarding a bond measure for a public safety facility.

On July 13, 2021, the City Council will consider second and final reading of an ordinance which would authorize a ballot measure to be placed on the November 2, 2021 general election ballot for voter consideration of a general obligation bond for the purpose of constructing a public safety building. If the bond measure is placed on the ballot, statements for and against it will appear in the local voters’ pamphlet. Each statement, whether for or against, will be written by a committee of not more than three residents.

Applicants interested in serving on either the “for” committee or the “against” committee must 1) reside in the city limits of Puyallup and 2) submit in writing the following application information in order to be considered:

Name

Residence address

Phone number

Email address

State which committee you wish to serve on, i.e. either the “for” committee (writing a statement in support of bond measure) or the “against” committee (writing a statement in opposition of the bond measure).

Share your reason for wanting to serve on the committee of your choice.

Applications must be submitted electronically to info@puyallupwa.gov or delivered to the City Clerk’s office at Puyallup City Hall (333 S. Meridian).* Application information must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. For more information, call 253-841-5480 or email info@puyallupwa.gov.

*Puyallup City Hall will be open starting on July 7th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.