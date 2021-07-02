U.P. City Hall Offices Reopening on July 6

City of University Place offices will begin to offer in-person hours beginning Tuesday, July 6. City Hall hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, pursuant to U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Washington State Health Department and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department directives. We welcome in-person visits, but recommend scheduling an appointment when possible. All unvaccinated visitors are required to wear a mask.

The Community and Economic Development Department will be open to assist with permitting needs. Those who wish to stop by are encouraged to call 253.460.5442 or email in advance to set up a time.