“Today I have the distinct pleasure of sharing this interview with Prof. Beth Griech-Polelle, the Kurt Mayer Chair of Holocaust Studies at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. PLU recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Yad Vashem to work together toward the goal of promoting remembrance and education of the Holocaust. This is one of the very first such agreements between Yad Vashem and an American university.” Read more at The Cholent.