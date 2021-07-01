Puyallup Civil Service Commission Meeting changed to July 6

The City of Puyallup Civil Service Commission meeting for Monday, July 19 has been changed to Tuesday July 6, starting at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the approval of an eligibility list for the Police Department.

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will occur remotely. Additional information on how to access the meeting has been added to the agenda and will be available on the city website at: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos on Thursday, July 1st by 5:00 p.m.

Please direct all inquiries regarding this meeting to Secretary Chief Examiner Katie Ortega, by phone at 253-841-5460 or by email to KOrtega@PuyallupWa.gov.