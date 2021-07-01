Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 30

On June 30, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 8-21 is 73.5 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.7 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 51,062 cases and 600 deaths.

