Clover Park School District Board to adopt 2021-2022 budget at July 12 meeting

Clover Park School District No. 400 Notice of Adoption of School District Budget Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Clover Park School District No. 400, Pierce County, Washington, will conduct a meeting as required by law, to be held July 12, at 5:00 pm at the Student Service Center, Room 4, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA, for the purpose of taking action on matters of business and adopting the 2021-2022 budget.

Any person may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against any part of such proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under RCW28A.505.240. Please see the Clover Park School District website for up to date meeting attendance details, www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us. A copy of the budget is on file and available for review by any taxpayer at the Business Service Office, Clover Park School District, Student Services Center. By Order of the Board of Directors Clover Park School District Pierce County, Washington Ron Banner, Superintendent and Secretary to the Board Publish Dates: 6/29/2021 -7/6/2021.