Wings & Wheels, Freedom Fair Airshow Return for July 3-4

TACOMA WA – Wings & Wheels and the Freedom Fair Air Show will take place over the July 3-4 weekend. The patriotic Air Shows will feature the Air Force, Navy, Marines and Historic Planes that will thrill the public.

This year’s event features the Air Force’s F-35 Lightning II demonstration team and the US Navy Legacy Flight team from NAS Whidbey Island. Joining them will be the 62nd Air Wing West Coast C-17 Demonstration team, Hammerhead Airshows SU-29, Vicky Benzing Aerosports in her Stearman Biplane, Acemaker Airshows in the T-33 Shooting Star and Undaunted Airshows flying a two ship Vans RV demonstration; with a few other attractions like the Smoke N Thunder Jet Truck.

The Freedom Fair Air Show will take place over Commencement Bay along Ruston Way at 1:30 pm on July 3 and 4. Wings & Wheels will take place at the Tacoma Narrows Airport in Gig Harbor. Two Drive-in Air Shows each on July 3 and 4 (10 am and 2 pm) will allow attendees to park on the tarmac for a front row seat to all the action.

To Purchase Tickets for WINGS & WHEELS at Gig Harbor go to: www.gigharborwingsandwheels.com