Tacoma Link to reopen on July 1

Crews are working carefully in the extreme heat and will take a little longer to complete the cutover track installation on E. 25th Street. Therefore, Tacoma Link will reopen on July 1. In the meantime, passengers can ride a free shuttle bus to all the Tacoma Link stations. Thank you for your patience and stay cool!

Crews completed the stormwater work in the S. 9th St. and Commerce St. intersection. The contractor discovered an old steam pipe on Commerce St., and is removing contaminated material. Then, crews will continue installing the stormwater system on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. In addition, crews are installing track, electrical systems, and the Old City Hall Station on Commerce Street.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are completing the curb and gutter work on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St., and will move to the area between S. 16th St. and S. 13th St. as soon as tomorrow, June 29. In addition, crews are installing signals at the S. 11th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection. On Division Avenue, crews are installing signals from Yakima Avenue to MLK Jr. Way.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install signals in the MLK Jr. Way and 6th Avenue intersection and track in the Stadium Way and Division Avenue intersection in mid-July. Crews will not be working during the 4th of July weekend. Happy 4th of July!

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 18th Street, S. 11th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of June 28

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – northbound lane closure during working hours (generally 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 9th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – no left-turn.

Division Avenue from I St. to MLK Jr. Way – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th Street to S. 16th Street – northbound lane closure. Scheduled to open by end of the day on June 28.

S. 18th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way for a half block. Scheduled to open by the end of the day on June 28.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16th Street to S. 13th Street – traffic restrictions.

S. 11th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to McKinley Ave. E – street closure.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

