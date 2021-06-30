Show Your Pet Some Love: Get them Licensed

With restrictions from the pandemic now lifting, the City of University Place will resume in-person animal licensing requests beginning July 5, 2021. In addition, you can now register new pets and pay for license renewals online.

Licensed and tagged pets have a much greater chance of being returned to their owners if they get lost. Animals without tags may end up at the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County animal shelter, which can be very traumatic for the animal and very expensive for the owner since it can cost close to $100 to reclaim an animal.

In addition, having unlicensed pets may result in a $246 citation by Pierce County Animal Control. Yet the cost of an animal license is only $23 for dogs and $13.80 for cats (fees are significantly higher if the animal is not spayed or neutered.) Special rates are available for therapy dogs and to senior citizen pet owners.“Since animal control officers and veterinarians are generally the only ones who have the technology to read imbedded microchips, owners should not rely on them to help bring home animals found by a passerby,” said Leslie Wheeler, U.P. Police Dept. Office Manager.

For more information or to answer questions, call 253.798.4251 or email PetLicense. If your pet goes missing, call U.P. Animal Control at 253.798.7387 or the Pierce County Humane Society at 253.383.2733 and “press 1”. Found pets are also listed on the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County website.