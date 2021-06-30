Pierce Transit, Sound Transit returning to full capacity

Riders soon will have more public transportation options as buses, trains and ferries in the Puget Sound region are returning to full capacity and opening all seats starting in July.

Governor Inslee is dropping state social distancing restrictions for transit as part of his decision to reopen the state. As vaccination rates continue to climb in the Puget Sound region and other state restrictions are relaxed, even more people are expected to use transit this summer.

Passengers still must wear masks on transit and at indoor transit facilities in compliance with the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) mandate. Passengers also must continue to maintain a six-foot distance from bus drivers, except when paying fare.

The following agencies are removing signs or barriers that have blocked off seats during the pandemic: Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit and Washington State Ferries.

Pierce Transit

Starting July 1, normal passenger capacity will resume on all bus routes, including Pierce Transit buses, ST Express bus routes operated by Pierce Transit, and SHUTTLE paratransit service. The Bus Shop customer service center at Tacoma Dome Station will restore its regular lobby hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Sound Transit

Starting July 3, normal passenger capacity will resume on Link light rail and ST Express bus routes operated by King County Metro (Routes 522, 542, 545, 550 and 554). On Sounder, Tacoma Link and all other ST Express routes, normal capacity will resume starting July 1.