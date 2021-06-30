Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 29

On June 29, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 7-20 is 74.2 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.3 per 100,000.

Pierce County 14-day case rate and 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 are the lowest they’ve been since September 2020. The case rate dropped 86% and the hospitalization rate dropped 84% since their December peaks. Our 14-day COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 dropped 98% since its peak in early January. Vaccines work.

Today we confirmed 31 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from Bonney Lake.

Our totals are 51,029 cases and 600 deaths.

