Pierce College EDI CARES office to offer free summer engagement programming for students of color

Pierce College’s EDI CARES (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: College Access, Retention and Engagement Services) office is proud to offer FREE summer programming for local high school students of color.

Camps will focus on empowering historically underrepresented populations and topics include college and career preparation, leadership development, STEM, and social issues ranging from racism, health, environmental and educational inequality.

All summer camps will take place at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, giving students a chance to experience life on a college campus, while getting to know college mentors and staff.

Camps are open to high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors of color in Pierce County. Programs will take place in person, with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

“We’re looking forward to providing free and engaging summer opportunities for our most powerful and capable high school students in Pierce County,” said Pierce College EDI CARES Associate Director Ciera Graham, Ph.D. “We’re proud to center the experiences of students of color, and provide them with tools and resources to build their self-efficacy.”

Camps are limited to 20 participants, so please register by July 5 to reserve your spot today! Learn more about our summer campus below:

Vaka Summer Camp

July 19-22

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

This four-day camp is geared to learners who want to explore STEM through a lens of traditional knowledge to better understand their connection to the environment and the world around them. Students will engage in hands-on, interactive activities around environmental justice, and develop their college-going skills. Transportation assistance is available, and lunch and snacks will be provided each day.

LINK Summer Program

July 23

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join our one-day Legacy of Indigenous and Native Knowledge (LINK) program to engage in knowledge-building activities centered in Indigenous experiences. Our hands-on learning activities will explore cultural identity and worldviews to gain Indigenous knowledge. Activities will include beadwork, self-identity exploration, and land connection. Transportation assistance is available, and lunch and snacks will be provided. Priority will be given to Native and Indigenous students, but the camp is open to all students of color.

TREES Summer Camp

Week 1: July 26-29

Week 2: Aug. 2-6

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

This two-week experience will focus on exploring themes of combating racism and environmental injustice, using technology to solve real-world problems, and building skills for lifelong learning and success. Students will have the opportunity to use the Pierce College Digital Design lab and makerspace to create technological solutions for social issues. We’ll explore local neighborhoods and history to compare urban/suburban settings, what defines a place, and how social change happens on a local level. Transportation is available, and lunch and snacks will be provided each day.

These FREE camps are open to freshmen, sophomore and junior students of color. Priority is given to students who come from underrepresented and historically marginalized backgrounds. Capacity is limited, so please register soon! For more information about the camps and our COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit this web page.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.