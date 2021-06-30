Local Students Graduate, Named to Dean’s List at Baylor University

WACO, Texas – Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River. Local students included:

DuPont

Cecil Jerome Simmons II, Doctor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, Emergency Medicine, Graduate School, Dec 2020

Tram N. Ung, MHA, Health Care Administration, Aug 2020

Lakewood

Emily Rose Eberlein, Master of Science, Nutrition, Graduate School, Dec 2020

Austin Lloyd Pierce, Master of Science, Nutrition, Graduate School, Dec 2020

Tacoma

Derreck Jay Crews, DPT, Online Physical Therapy, Graduate School, May 2020

Lydia M. Jarnow, Master of Science, Nutrition, Graduate School, Dec 2020

University Place

Philip Castañeda, Doctor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, Emergency Medicine, Graduate School, Dec 2020

Jesse Hughes, DPT, Army-Baylor Physical Therapy, Aug 2020

More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2021 semester. Locally, they include:

University Place

Patrick Michael McDonough, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences

The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

With a student-to-faculty ratio of 15 to 1, Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus through graduation. The University’s vibrant campus life also includes more than 300 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference. For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.