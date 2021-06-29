Pierce Transit Special Board Meeting June 30

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will be holding a virtual Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to 1) Recap the CEO recruitment process to date; 2) Interview, evaluate and discuss the qualifications of finalist candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pierce Transit, pursuant to RCW 42.30.110 (1) (g). This portion of the meeting will be closed to the public; and 3) In Open Session the Board will discuss and may authorize a salary and benefit package for Amy Cleveland to serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer for Pierce Transit until a new Chief Executive Officer is hired.

The Board may take formal action in open session (following the Executive Session) regarding an offer of employment to a candidate and any other matter(s) relating to an employment offer, including but not limited to decisions relating to salary range and related benefits package. The Board may also take formal action to direct staff, or, Karras Consulting, the outside recruitment firm hired to assist with the CEO recruitment, on any matters relating to the recruitment of the Pierce Transit Chief Executive Officer.

The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom. The public is welcome to attend the meeting by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833 and entering Meeting ID No. 836 3495 6440, or by accessing us02web.zoom.us/j/83634956440.