Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 28

On June 28, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 4–17 is 81.7 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 3.7 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 21 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from Central Pierce County.

On June 27 we confirmed 44 cases. On June 26 we confirmed 26 cases.

Our totals are 50,998 cases and 599 deaths.

