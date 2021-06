Music on the Square is back this summer season with the first performance taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Enjoy live blues and roots rock music by Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek, delicious burgers from Boss Mama’s Kitchen, the summer sun and more!

Performances for Aug. 11, 18, 25 and Sept. 1 will be announced soon! Visit the City Website or the City Facebook Page for more information as it becomes available.