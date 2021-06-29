Letter: We Are Failing Our Children

Submitted by Dr. C.A. Carey.

We have allowed extraneous, non-relevant school ‘curricula creep’ resulting in our falling state, national and international education rankings for the last three decades. New international results, for example, show China ranking #1, with countries like Poland and Estonia ranking higher than the U.S. which ranks #21.

Without even considering the many current, crucial, controversial issues now facing parents and other stakeholders, it is clear that our schools need to radically improve and change. Our upcoming local elections will allow us to carefully select new, elected representatives supportive of our needs and the needs of our children. We absolutely must choose representatives open to change, to fully supporting community goals and objectives, to be change agents, and to commit to listening and acting on behalf of those who vote for them.

We now need to elect candidates who are not afraid to represent us, who push and speak out for what is best for taxpayers, parents, children, families-much more important than just Republican and Democratic candidates locked into voting by party rather than for what is good for their constituents. Those we elect must now represent us! In the past, we have voted for candidates who have passed laws and policies that have clearly impacted school performance negatively by adding curricula we neither want, have no input into, nor vote for and by ignoring academic improvement.

Let’s evaluate school board candidates and identify those who will listen and respect community imput, and who will also act on that input. Local school demographic performance statistics reflect the need for clearly identified educational improvement objectives, and support for subjects such as math, reading, science, etc. The future of our children depends on NOW supporting new candidates who in turn support clearly identified academic performance and citizen-supported, agreed-upon goals.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.