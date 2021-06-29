Gravelly Lake Dr being torn up

The extended road closure of Gravelly Lake Drive was put into place on Monday, June 28. The contractor has removed the traffic signal at the south end of Nyanza and is removing the pavement in the intersection and will be heading toward Veterans Drive.

Gravelly/Nyanza (South) Intersection looking up toward Nyanza Road on June 29, 2021

Water main and storm drainage improvements will be completed along Gravelly toward Veterans within the next month. Power pole relocations are also occurring during this time. Communication lines will be relocated shortly thereafter. Please see the detour closure route at the top of the project webpage.