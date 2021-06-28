Kilmer Leads Bipartisan Amendment to Support Fish Passage and Recovery

On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in offering an amendment to House surface transportation legislation, the INVEST in America Act, to support salmon recovery in the Pacific Northwest.

The amendment, which mirrors an amendment included by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) in the Senate version of the surface transportation legislation that passed last week, would create a new grant program within the U.S. Department of Transportation for culvert restoration to aid anadromous fish passage and recovery efforts. In addition, the amendment seeks to secure $800 million for the grant program.

“Across our region and across the nation, deteriorating infrastructure and failing culverts are having a negative impact on water quality, and threatening many of our endangered species,” said Rep. Kilmer. “That’s why I’m working with Senator Cantwell and a bipartisan group of my colleagues in the House to secure new federal investments in culvert restoration. By securing this dedicated funding, the federal government can move to restore fish passages and provide critical access to upstream habitat for aquatic species.”

Co-sponsors of the bipartisan amendment include U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-03), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01), Suzan DelBene (D-WA-01), Jared Huffman (D-CA-02), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07), Rick Larsen (D-WA-02), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-05), Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04), Kurt Schrader (D-OR-05), Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08), Mike Simpson (R-ID-02), Adam Smith (D-WA-09), and Marilyn Strickland (D-WA-10).

The INVEST in America Act is expected to be considered by the House the week of June 28th.