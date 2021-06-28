John Colvin announces DuPont City Council candidacy

Hi! I would like to introduce myself, I am John Colvin and am running for DuPont City Council. I grew up in Washington State, on the Kitsap Peninsula and graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1991; after high school, I left Washington to attend tech school in Arizona and upon my return in 1992, I joined the Army out of the Silverdale recruiting station. I spent the next 25 years traveling the world, but Washington State eventually called me home. While stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord from 2012- 2016, my wife and I fell in love with the town of DuPont. In 2018, my wife and I purchased our home and made DuPont our permanent residence.

I have been taught that a person should always leave a place better than when they found it. I felt the best way to do that was to become part of the city government. In 2019, I joined the Planning Commission. Although the Planning Commission has provided opportunities to affect change, I found that working with the City Council provides more opportunity to interact with the public. It is for this reason that I chose to run for Position 7 of the DuPont City Council.

2050, sources estimate the Puget Sound’s population will increase by approximately 1.2 million. DuPont must be prepared. Although we cannot change things that have happened in the past, regarding growth and expansion, we can plan now for better results in the future. Some areas that I will focus on regarding the future growth and expansion of DuPont are the ST3 project slated for the near future, providing public transit opportunities for DuPont residents, and working with CalPortland at the Sequalitchew Creek mine and monitoring its progress.

The Army taught me to live by the four C’s; Courage, Candor, Competence, and Commitment. I will stand by these values – I promise to be honest without beating around the bush, I will stand up for what is right, I will remain wholly committed to the city and people of DuPont, and I will continually strive to stay abreast of the issues facing our city both locally and externally.

Regardless of my agenda, I will always solicit input from the DuPont residents; to understand what you feel is important. As a public servant, it is my duty to serve the people of DuPont, not simply push an agenda. Therefore, if you vote for me I will work hard to better prepare DuPont for the future by listening to the people.