Auditor’s Office open for appointment only in-person services

Submitted by Pierce County Auditor’s Office.

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is open for in-person services, by appointment only, beginning June 28. Passport services will resume on July 12 by appointment only.

You can make an appointment online now at PierceCountyAuditor.org. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Customers may also drop-off their documents using our drop box, located outside the Pierce County Annex South Entrance at 2401 S. 35th St. #200, Tacoma. The drop box is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. only.

The Auditor’s Office also offers many convenient online services. Go online to renew your tabs, apply for a marriage license, update your voter registration record, and much more. Visit PierceCountyAuditor.org to get started.

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is responsible for licensing services, recorded documents, and elections.