American Lake Park to Reopened at Noon Monday

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – American Lake Park will reopen on Monday, June 28th at 12:00 p.m. The park was closed to the public on Sunday, June 27th following a homicide on the evening of Saturday, June 26th.

The homicide was a shooting that followed an altercation between two individuals. A suspect was apprehended by Lakewood Police the same evening.

Unusual summer heat has increased attendance at waterfront areas. The City of Lakewood asks park visitors to follow all posted rules, to be patient with fellow visitors, and to respect local parks and the neighborhoods around them.

Parking is limited, and overflow parking in neighborhood areas will be monitored. Enforcement will include ticketing any cars parked on sidewalks or obstructing driveways and mailboxes.

No alcohol is allowed in Lakewood parks. The city asks visitors to reduce litter by packing out all items brought to the park, including trash if park receptacles are full.

Swimmers are required to swim in marked swimming areas only. Swimming or jumping from piers or docks in the boat launch area is unsafe and disrupts boat traffic. Signs are posted throughout Lakewood parks to remind visitors of park rules.

The city is working to create safe and enjoyable parks, and offer relief from the current heat wave. Observance of posted rules will improve the experience for everyone.