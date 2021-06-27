Puyallup Opens 2022 Community Funding Process

The City of Puyallup is accepting applications from social service agencies and non-profit corporations interested in providing social services to the community.

The City Council will consider the funding requests during its 2022 budget process. Approved requests will be included in the 2022 Budget, to the extent permitted by the availability of funds.

Applications are available HERE or by contacting City Clerk Brenda Fritsvold at brenda@puyallupwa.gov or at 253-841-5480. All applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021.