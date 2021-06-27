Clover Park school board meeting/special meeting/workshop June 28-29 to be held in person and online

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its special meeting/workshop Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29, in person at 5 p.m. on both days. The meeting will also be broadcast on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting in person must pre-register by noon on June 28 by emailing Teri Hebert at thebert@cloverpark.k12.wa.us or calling 253-583-5190. Pre-registration is required by the Miscellaneous Venues guidance provided by Governor Inslee. If you attend the meeting in person, you must complete the attestation and temperature check. The attestation/contact information will be kept on file for 28 days for contact tracing purposes.

If you have any questions, please contact Teri Hebert at thebert@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 929326.



Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.



For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.