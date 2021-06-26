Pierce County Development Center lobby reopening on July 1

Pierce County’s Development Center lobby will open for in-person services on July 1, 2021. Lobby hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist customers. Online services are also still available.

Visiting the Development Center

Keeping customers and staff safe while they are in the building is our top priority. The following measures are in place to aid in that effort:

A new online reservation system will help manage capacity in the Development Center. Walk-in customers are also welcome.

Face coverings are available at the lobby entrance for those who wish to wear one. Visitors are assumed to have been fully vaccinated if they enter without a mask.

Hand sanitizing stations, socially distanced waiting tables, new signs and plexiglass guards between desks have been installed in our lobby.

Online services continue

A full range of online services including permitting functions, application intake and review, some types of inspections, customer meetings and a live chat feature remain available at piercecountywa.gov/applyforapermit